Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

