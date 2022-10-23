Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 164.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 239,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.