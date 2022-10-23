BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $54,700.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,063,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRT stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

