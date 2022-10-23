Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $772.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $730.44 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,020.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

