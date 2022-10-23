Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $109.66 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

