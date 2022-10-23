Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

