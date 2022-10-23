Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

