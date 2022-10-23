Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

