Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

