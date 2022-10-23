Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 600,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.