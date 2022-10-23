Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

