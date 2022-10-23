Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

