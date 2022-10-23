CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 173.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

