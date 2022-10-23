Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

WK stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

