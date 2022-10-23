Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE CUZ opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 103.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

