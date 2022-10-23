Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $133.15 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.