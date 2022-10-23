Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 110 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,525 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

Shares of RH opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.94. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $689.80.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.