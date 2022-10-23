Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ABG stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.15.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

