Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 520.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.