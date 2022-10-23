Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Shares of INSP opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

