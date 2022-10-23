Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

