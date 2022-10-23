Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $21,730,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

