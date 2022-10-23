Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,656 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.