Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $20,130,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE TCN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The company had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

