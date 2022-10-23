Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

