Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of WK opened at $75.37 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

