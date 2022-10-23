Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 110,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,276,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.