Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

