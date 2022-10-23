Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.03 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

