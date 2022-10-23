Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 160.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 36.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $523,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

