Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

CMC stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

