Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $6,778,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $30.69 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

