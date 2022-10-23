Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

BlackLine Stock Down 6.1 %

BlackLine stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

