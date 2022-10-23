Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Clearway Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms have commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

