Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

