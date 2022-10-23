Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

