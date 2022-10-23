Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

