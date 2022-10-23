Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in American States Water by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American States Water Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE AWR opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

