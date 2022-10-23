Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.85 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.