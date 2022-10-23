Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 257,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 67,974 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

