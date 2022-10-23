Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 78,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 363,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

