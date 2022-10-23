Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock worth $4,117,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

