Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

