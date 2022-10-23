Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Community Bank System by 42.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 77.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.