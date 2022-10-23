Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 47.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.26 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

