Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

