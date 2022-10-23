Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

