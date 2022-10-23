Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. American Trust bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $111.52 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

