Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

