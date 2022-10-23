Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

